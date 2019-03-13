EditorL
By blocking the live baby bill, 44 Democratic senators voted to support post-birth abortions and allow a full-term baby strong enough to survive a brutal abortion attempt to then legally be killed on the delivery table. This has nothing to do with women's health issues. Once the cord is cut each is a separate identity. These senators demand care for illegal immigrant children, which is justified, but then vote against protecting live birth babies in our country.
While some Democratic proposals like "farting cows" are ridiculous, many are disturbing. One hundred Dems signed a Medicare for all proposal, including eliminating all private health insurance within two years. If this is true, are they proposing that all health insurance provided by employers be dissolved including retirees' plans? Perhaps those anti-GOP contributors will research this and let us know what the Dems are planning if not too busy studying 60 new Dem investigations and defending anti-Semitic comments to think about legislation.
Sally Meier
North Port
