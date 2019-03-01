Editor:
To those in the Democratic Party who support the Green Deal, I challenge anyone of you to start riding a bike to work, never fly in an airplane, and most of all give up hamburgers. Democrats always know what’s better for everyone, but are never willing to sacrifice themselves.
Ask Bernie Sanders what he’s willing to give up. A lifelong politician with a nice fat salary and pension, he owns three houses and is a millionaire. Al Gore predicted the world would end in 2012 if we didn’t go green. Occasionally, Cortez, the young genius, gives us 12 years or it will be all over for our civilization.
So sick of hearing all these predictions, that never happen. Give me a break all you democratic hypocrites. PS, the earth is still here.
Susan Dunn
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.