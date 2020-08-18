Editor:
The press and the Democrat Party are deliberately misleading the public about voting by mail. The mail in vote and the absentee ballot are significantly different.
The absentee ballot is honest with the exception of some people voting in multiple states. To get an absentee ballot you must apply for it and go through a personal verification process to prove your identity. This process may even require a signature before a public notary in many states. The only legal voters that have been historically disenfranchised are our military.
A mail in ballot, in my experience, has more than 20% error in that it totally relies on the accuracy of the voter rolls that are seldom kept up to date. Errors such as deaths, address changes, undocumented aliens registered by DOT, institutional residences, etc. The signature is frequently not checked against voter rolls. These situations are ideal for fraud and are a proven historical fact.
The propaganda disseminated by the DNC and a liberal socialist press would have you believe they are one in the same. Mail inaccuracy and timely verification is not realistic and would deliberately cause a chaotic election. This would result in very questionable results that would make Sol Alinsky and George Soros proud. The deception by the press and DNC relies on misinforming the public regarding the two different ballot types.
This is what the left wants, just like Venezuela, where oil rigs from the Gulf of Mexico were sent.
Bill White
Englewood
