Editor:
The destruction by the mobs at numerous cities did considerable harm to churches and other Christian property. If the anti-God, pro-abortion, radical Left win in November, there may never be pro-life, pro-family Congress or president in America.
President John Kennedy would not recognize the current Democrat Party! The VP candidate, Harris, has been one of the strongest advocates supporting full term abortion.
There are Catholic priests who have spoken from the pulpit stating that it is a sin to vote Democrat. Cardinal Dolan, NYC, stated he had been a life-long Democrat, but he cannot vote for the present candidates and he will vote for President Trump.
Thomas Lengauer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.