Editor:
Amidst the COVID19 crises, the idea of a stimulus package to shore up the economy and individuals who lost their jobs was being hotly debated and delayed. It appears the Democrats (Socialists) somehow lost their way!
I hope everyone has set aside their personal needs just long enough to look at what was happening in Washington, because if you haven’t you have missed some of the most reprehensible behavior this country has seen in a long while. It is not unusual for bills to have riders added that are self-serving to the bill’s author or his/her district, but if you really are trying to say that this is for the people, and then add some ridiculous add-ons, you have lost your way.
Pelosi and her band of minions tried to, or added language dealing with: taxpayer funding for abortions, taxes on small businesses, climate issue relative to carbon emissions, student loan forgiveness and the insanity goes on, to include a no sunset rule on government control. Well if these are the people we are trusting to run the country, those with no moral compass, we are in serious trouble!
Phillip A. Ludos
North Port
