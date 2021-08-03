We the people better wake up and start pushing back or your country will soon become a socialist/Marxist hell hole.
We are being attacked on every front by the progressive left and their dishonest lapdogs in the media.
We now have no sovereignty with open borders and 50,000 illegals per week entering our country. Along with some good people there are drug dealers, sex traffickers, violent gang members, COVID positive children and adults as well as terrorists! Then the corrupt Biden administration processes them and either buses or flies them around the country. They are not only breaking our immigration laws but are aiding and abetting the illegals putting all Americans at risk.
They are sneaking CRT into our schools and teaching our children a false ideology. CRT wants to ban the nuclear family, end capitalism, identify everyone by race and divide us into two groups, oppressors and oppressed. Guess what category every white person is? It also teaches America is a terrible country with a terrible history. That’s why you see these radicals destroying the statues of those who contributed to our history both good and bad. No discussion of the Civil War and all the advances we have made as a country for our Black citizens.
Just look at Venezuela and more recently Cuba. Those folks are protesting the tyranny of socialism, Marxism and Communism. If our country is so bad why are there hundreds of thousands coming here monthly and no one leaving for those communist hell holes where they imprison and kill dissenters daily?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.