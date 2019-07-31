Editor:
In 2020 we voters will be given the opportunity to repeat history. But ask yourself, are we willing to repeat history?
Prior to World War II, Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini all preached a similar sermon of “guarantees” to their countrymen — entitlements, such as national health care, minimum-wage and partial expropriation of riches (tax the wealthy), along with a host of additional bribes; in other words, using ta- funded handouts to buy votes.
Today, we are hearing these same words. Democratic hopefuls’ promises are little more than a rehash of those tyrants’ socialistic/communistic rants of 80-plus years ago.
Remember, too, these dictators were pandering to their masses, and their failed philosophies led to the destruction of whole nations and the deaths of millions.
Now admit it, you know how to prevent this tragedy from happening yet again. In 2020, vote appropriately.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
