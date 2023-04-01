Politicians, the bane of America. Here is a look at some of their current fails.
Reparations: California’s politicians want California’s proposal for reparations to be the blueprint for the nation. Even Democrats in Congress are considering slavery reparations.
Green energy: The Bureau of Land Management, along with Interior Secretary Haaland, support expediting construction solar farms on public lands in 11 western states. The downside to “green energy?” Think Texas power outage winter of 2021! Think closing power plants causing rolling blackouts in California.
Graft: Democrats are saying Republicans are cutting Social Security, a plethora of assistance program and Medicare. In 2004, Social Security had a surplus of $1.5 trillion. Where did it go?
Crime: In certain states, many felonies are now mere misdemeanors. The “cash bail” initiative has resulted in a revolving door of recidivism in our justice system. Those criminals will spend less time in jail than the January 6th “insurrectionists” and “peaceful protesters.” Politicians version of justice?
Immigration: President Biden has a new proposal making it easier for refugees and asylum seekers to illegally cross our southern border and remain in this country. The resultant and inevitable problems are caused by Democratic and Republican politicians not being able to carve out a national immigration policy.
Incomprehensible tax codes: Politicians routinely use tax codes to micro-manage our lives, everything from health care to the type of windows in our homes.
Our country’s partisan paralyzing polarization reflects the political failures of both Republican and Democratic parties.
