Cities are being destroyed by anarchists who are protected by Democratic mayors and governors in obedient lockstep with those who head the Democrat party. A party that does not give a rap how many peaceful citizens are hurt while they hold our country hostage, trying every criminal and corrupt trick to regain a presidency they never deserved.

A couple are being prosecuted for, as provided by our Constitution, protecting their home. Police are defunded and ordered to stand down by their corrupt mayors as they are beaten and some, murdered by thugs who have infiltrated peaceful protesters. These criminals are supported and funded by groups that are known to us including the Democratic party which has gone against our Constitution, and are corrupted by the likes of Aoc, Sanders, Schiff, Pelosi, etc.

Socialism, open borders, higher taxes, welfare, more government control, nullifying our rights to work, displacing industries and causing millions to lose their jobs, is their platform which is being enforced by Nazi brown shirt Antifa.

Before we received our Covid-19 "gift" from China, we were enjoying the greatest economy and highest employment in our history. Politicians, including some RINO's are destroying the greatest nation in history, leaving the remains to our children. Shame on you. You have nullified the life's blood and sacrifices of the veterans that gave us and protected our freedom and God given rights.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

