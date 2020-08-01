Editor:
Cities are being destroyed by anarchists who are protected by Democratic mayors and governors in obedient lockstep with those who head the Democrat party. A party that does not give a rap how many peaceful citizens are hurt while they hold our country hostage, trying every criminal and corrupt trick to regain a presidency they never deserved.
A couple are being prosecuted for, as provided by our Constitution, protecting their home. Police are defunded and ordered to stand down by their corrupt mayors as they are beaten and some, murdered by thugs who have infiltrated peaceful protesters. These criminals are supported and funded by groups that are known to us including the Democratic party which has gone against our Constitution, and are corrupted by the likes of Aoc, Sanders, Schiff, Pelosi, etc.
Socialism, open borders, higher taxes, welfare, more government control, nullifying our rights to work, displacing industries and causing millions to lose their jobs, is their platform which is being enforced by Nazi brown shirt Antifa.
Before we received our Covid-19 "gift" from China, we were enjoying the greatest economy and highest employment in our history. Politicians, including some RINO's are destroying the greatest nation in history, leaving the remains to our children. Shame on you. You have nullified the life's blood and sacrifices of the veterans that gave us and protected our freedom and God given rights.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.