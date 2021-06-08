Editor:
I'm so totally disgusted I cannot really believe what Biden has done in just five months he and his squad of incompetent idiots just don't care about our country. How dare that miserable group allow what that they do?
First the disrespect Harris and Biden have shown to our great military is sickening. Biden is a liar and as far as I'm concerned a real corrupt politician. Shameful. Our military deserves better. Now the idiots want to teach our children about masturbation in school.
I have great grandchildren and and most certainly don't want them to hear the stuff that is going on. What a shame. But of course Hunter is free to do crack and make money with his father and the Russians. All the countries are laughing at us. They look at this idiot and just keep doing what ever they want.
We had a great president in Trump. Please God, I pray that he runs again and all the morons that voted for Biden realize what a terrible mistake they made. Pray for our country please. And then they want to defund the police. My God how stupid can they be. Crime is out of control.
Wake up America. Vote these Dems out.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
