Editor:
Uncle Joe like all white liberal Democrats is a kind, compassionate, bleeding heart whose heart always trumps his mind. Uncle Joe thinks that people living outside America have a right, an absolute right to move to the promised land.
Now is the time for all white liberal Democrats to come to the aid not of their country but their dearly beloved Democratic Party. White Democrats need to step up to the plate and assume personal responsibility by volunteering to sponsor immigrants.
Take one into your home. Feed them, clothe them, find them an unskilled job, teach them English and if need be take them to a doctor. Don't expect a government bureaucracy to do these things as money does not grow on trees. The trouble with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of other people's money and that only leaves deficit spending.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
