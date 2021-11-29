The Democrats' mammoth, foolhardy bill that, if passed, will send this country spiraling into bankruptcy is also a windfall for the elite. Venezuela here we come.
So much for tax the rich, according to a Washington Post article Nov. 16 and recent Russell Berman Atlantic Monthly article, a provision in this very bill restores a very lucrative tax break for the rich that former President Donald Trump slashed in his 2017 tax law. The House bill would allow deductions of as much as $80,000 in state and local taxes from people’s federal tax bill. Those benefiting the most from the change would be millionaires and billionaires who reside in high-tax, blue states such as New York, New Jersey, California, and Connecticut. The financial scope of the provision is enormous, a $275 billion tax cut that would almost exclusively benefit high-income households, projected by a Harvard economist to cost more over the five years after the bill’s enactment than all the Democrat spending on climate change, education, or childcare.
Moreover, the bill will deploy an army of new IRS agents who will be hunting down money to pay for the reckless spending and they won’t just be going for the rich and famous - they will be coming for the assets that many hardworking Americans have spent their lives accumulating to support their families and themselves in their older years.
Biden’s bill offers dramatic tax increases, over-burdensome regulations on new and small businesses, benefits for favored elites, more government bureaucracy and economic disaster.
