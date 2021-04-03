Editor:

Democrats rejoice! Isn’t it great that your party controls the government?

Your open-door policy is encouraging a 200 – 300% increase in illegal immigration. Are you aware that 10% of those illegals test positive of COVID and are released into our country?

Your party promised to raise the minimum pay to $15 per hour. It will raise 900,000 out of poverty. Its accompanying consequence is that 1.7 million will become unemployed.

You want all schools open. Why then are private schools open while public schools are closed?

Look at your $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. How many money is not going for COVID relief? The Democrats fought the $5 billion to build the wall. Democrats now have nearly a trillion dollars for other non-COVID programs and yes, other countries


Do you believe people should carry a vaccination card? Think of future ramifications. Fauci wants a system to force vaccine compliance along with a vaccine passport. What will be the punishment for the crime of not being vaccinated? It would be ironic if our country required a vaccination ID but not a voter ID.

Mutual distrust on both sides of the aisle is at an all-time high and your current administration is a return to the political swamp. The rule of the Democratic mob versus the rule of law will leave an indelible scar on our nation.

Rather than rejoicing, wouldn’t “Buyer’s Ramose” be more appropriate.

Lloyd Stilson

Port Charlotte

