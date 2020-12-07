Editor:

As a regular reader of, and sometimes contributor to, The Daily Sun’s letters to the editor section, it occurs to me that, since the election, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has worsened. I had hoped for just the opposite.

As was generally the case during the run up to the election, Democrats and leftists seem completely incapable of making a case for Biden other than Orange Man Bad.

I guess you will all have to heal yourselves as I don’t believe there’s any vaccine coming any time soon for what ails you.

BTW - you can keep your pleas for unity. After listening for 4 years to you all characterize everyone that didn’t toe your line as racists, bigots, white supremacists, and Nazis, you should be prepared for payback.

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte


