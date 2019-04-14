Editor:

I'm a registered voter with no party affiliation. I realize this prevents me from expressing my views during the primary elections and I regret this, but I try my best to listen to the candidates from both parties and vote for the person I feel will do the most for our great country, is mine by choice.

I have been a citizen for 49 years and do not regret a moment. I do regret a party in the House of Representatives that thinks it is wise to spend their time in the next two years preening on television while questioning some person concerning the activities of our president before he was elected. Any thinking representative (if in fact any exist) should know that impeachment of this president will not happen in this term.

What I expect to happen if they persist in the folly is that people like me will vote Republican whether or not it is a good choice.

Frank White

Englewood

