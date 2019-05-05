Editor:
I believe in country above party and as I see the House Democrats' behavior I wonder if one had to demonstrate a negative IQ in order to be appointed committee chairman.
Maxine Waters called in bank CE's to castigate them about student loans, only to be informed by the CEOs that the government which Waters was a part of took over student loans years ago.
Nadler is threatening hundreds of subpoenas. Does any rational person believe this is legitimate oversight?
This kind of stupidity reflects on all of us as it tell us Democrats think we are so lacking in intellectual capacity as to believe such nonsense is sincere governing while they refuse to address immigration, health care and other issues which truly affect the lives of citizens.
Many Democratic candidates promised to legislate, not investigate. How is that promise going?
Sally Meier
North Port
