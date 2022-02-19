The current polls show that 60 to 65 percent of the people think Democrats are in over their heads. Independent voters who wanted anybody but Trump have gone from the frying pan into the fire.
Ninety percent of Blacks killed are murdered by other Blacks. Throw a white guy into the mix and you've got a civil war. Middle-aged Blacks want the police while teenagers with drugs and guns don't. Some Blacks would vote Republican if given a bona fide reason for doing so.
The two most powerful politicians are moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona. They have done what Republicans can't and that is stopping the left-wing fascist Democrats in their tracks. I think the best was for Democratic elitist to bring them to heel is to label them Russian puppets.
Searching for votes Democrats are now concerned with climate change. Not if but probably when just 1% of the ice on Antartica melts the oceans will rise two feet. Pray tell what can any politician do about that?
Every woman has a choice and that is to be or not to be a mother. Eighty percent of abortions are in the first trimester. Late term abortions are in the very least most irrational.
Imbalanced Democratic thinking must not be allowed to continue to disrupt, to infect the body politic. Abstract ideological minds wouldn't know reality if it jumped up and bit them on the buttocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.