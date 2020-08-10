Editor:
Rep. Ocasio-Ortiz says that poor people commit crimes because they are oppressed and it is ok for them to shoplift if they are hungry.
This is an elected officer of the government, sworn to uphold the constitution, telling her constituents it is ok to break the law. And, by the way, I will help you get away with this crime by defunding the police.
Wouldn't it be more appropriate to help them get what they need through any of the myriad government or faith based programs to help the needy? Isn't it part of her job description to help them better their lives through education, learning job skills and becoming productive citizens? Instead she wants them to break the law and set an example for their children because AOC says it’s ok.
Her socialist agenda is what the left wing of the Democratic Party want for this country. Anyone who disagrees with them is a racist, and misogynistic. They silence other views and will not allow any civil discourse or exchange of ideas. The democratic agenda has kept the poor down for decades as they created more socialist programs to keep them dependent on big government instead of programs to lift them out of poverty and become self-sufficient.
If Biden is elected he will be a figurehead who will be co-opted by this wing of the party as they implement their socialist agenda. Sanders, Warren, Schumer, Pelosi, and AOC will be the powers that control the future of the country.
Ray Allain
Port Charlotte
