Your headline for the Nov. 8, 2020 edition of the Charlotte Sun is an absolute joke! “It's official - Biden wins.” Why? Because a corrupt and bias national media that has made every effort possible to remove POTUSA Trump from office, for the past four years, says so?
There is no need to read the article following that headline since it will be filled with the usual lies and distortions about President Trump that we have had to endure since before his election four years ago. The national media now has zero credibility for its part in trying to overthrow a duly elected POTUSA. Refusing to report about the many obvious acts of mail fraud and illegal ballot counting by Democratic operatives in various states has solidified this perception.
As a native Chicagoan I know how common it is for Democratic politicians to steal elections. Mayor Daley with fraudulent votes from Cook County, Illinois stole the presidential election from Richard Nixon that allowed JFK to steal his election and become president. Chicago is infamous for having voting precincts in cemeteries. Evidently, this is true of many other Democratic strongholds. A pox on all their houses!
Robert E. Schoenle
Port Charlotte
