Editor:
The writer says the Republicans played down the attack on Jan. 6th; but the Democrats allowed the rioting, burning, and destruction in cities this past summer, refusing to call in the National Guard! Both wrong!
Republicans didn't vote for the Democratic stimulus package. Why?
Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package went directly for Covid relief! This was added: aid to museums, Planned Parenthood, Amtrak, a bridge between the U.S. and Canada, expanding Silicon Valley subway, foreign affairs, environment, and more! If you were given a candy bar and upon opening it found it full of ants, would you have accepted it? I think not! Look at the entire picture and then evaluate.
Early in Trump's term, he proposed a way to citizenship for DACA; shot down. Why? Because it would make Donald look good. A second stimulus was package, shot down for the same reason!
Trump was demonized for 'keeping kids in cages Obama built and used; pictures on every news channel. Today buildings and cages overflowing ; the press not allowed in. Transparency? $86 million is being spent on hotels to house illegals. Ten percent tested positive for Covid, illegals shipped all over our country, financially supporting them!
Democrats increased welfare and food stamps. Is this a form of modern day slavery? Instead of helping the poor: encouraging better education, fixing failing schools, helping mend and support families, increase the job market and living conditions, they increase welfare, food stamps. Give a hand up not a hand out, (unless their goal is to control).
Judith G. Sheehan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.