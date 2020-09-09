Editor:
Anyone proudly proclaiming to be a Democrat should be ashamed of themselves and their party.
Democrats and their propaganda wings continue to falsely claim that America is a racist nation. Their party was created to protect their interest in slavery, instituted the Jim Crow laws, created the Ku Klux Klan, and still pushes policies that hamstring Black Americans from securing equal opportunity.
In June 1856, the newly formed anti-slavery party, their first convention of the Republican party, nominated Abraham Lincoln for president. Shortly afterward the American Civil War was fought to end slavery with the Democratic Party fighting to keep slavery.
Nikole Hannah-Jones created the 1619 Project, which presents misleading and historically inaccurate claims, ignorance of context, misrepresentations, and lack of historical facts, is a one-dimensional representation of America’s past.
The Democratic Party-supported Black Lives Matter organization has done more to promote and increase racism in this country in just 2 months than all of the Confederate memorials, statues, and flags has done in the past 150 years.
Co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, Patrisse Cullors, states that their goal is to destroy freedom. “We’re trained Marxists organizers and will burn down the existing system if we don’t get what we want.”
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it.” Abraham Lincoln
The current Democratic Party has been coopted by the Socialist Left which is extremely embarrassing for them to admit.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.