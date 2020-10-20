Editor:

Democrats keep lying ( I know, right ) saying that Republicans are going to get rid of Social Security. Here is a little history lesson.

President Johnson moved the money for the Social Security Retirement Program into the general fund, so the Democratic-controlled House and Senate could spend it.

Retirees were promised that annuity payments would never be taxed as income, but under Clinton and Gore, now 85% can be taxed. Al Gore cast the tie-breaking vote as president of the Senate.

Jimmy Carter started giving annuity payments to immigrants when they turned 65, even though they never paid a dime into it.

Now, who wants to take your Social Security? Don't believe the lies.

Dave Wumkes

Punta Gorda

