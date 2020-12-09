Editor:
In a letter to the editor, a writer called those who support President Trump's accomplishments "brainless minions." The writer continues to rant that our President should "take it like a man," in reference to the yet-to-be-certified election.
He continues to name those who "took it like a man" and named Hillary - who to this day is still claiming that her victory was stolen from her for at least 17,000 reasons. The writer also accuses our President of 17,000 lies. Does he personally count lies?
Perhaps this one will ring a bell with him - "If you like your healthcare plan you can keep your healthcare plan. Period." Millions of Americans were adversely affected by that whopper! Please explain how and when our President Trump has failed to uphold and honor the Constitution. Was it anything like allowing illegals to stay in this country like the last POTUS?
Jan Crooks
Englewood
