The interrogation of Attorney General Bill Barr by our elected officials on Jly 28 was an embarrassment to all, whether you are a Republican or Democrat. The Democrats had been instructed what to say and how to say it, what phrases to constantly repeat, and the degree of arrogance to demonstrate. It reminded me of how some of the news channels grab ahold of the exact same catch words and you hear it all day, until a new one is created soon after.
Their abject rudeness was so obvious. Is this what you want to vote for if you select Biden and his group of sycophants?
The five hours on television left me in tears for our country.
Susan Miscia
Punta Gorda
