Editor:
I personally am tried of reading letters obviously written by persons who support the Democrats in D.C. who are trying to use this crisis to promote their own self interests while turning their backs on Americans who are adversely affected through no fault of their own.
Instead of voting to give financial aid to people who have lost their jobs, businesses which have had to close, families who have children at home, hospitals that need help and industries that need to function to provide jobs and needed supplies, Pelosi and House Dems want to give millions to the Kennedy center, promote green deal emissions regulations, plus nine other unrelated leftists programs.
The previously mentioned writers should be writing to every Dem sent to D.C. by Floridians and condemning this un-American position of trying to use a crisis as a political weapon instead of trying to do everything possible to help our least fortunate citizens and those in need of assistance
Thank you for considering publishing my letter
Sally Meier
North Port
