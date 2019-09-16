Editor:
It seems that certain members of the new left Democratic party have begun threatening owners of businesses who are Trump supporters, and harassing their customers. This same idea was used by the Nazis against Jewish-owned businesses and their customers in Germany.
Of course, Nazis were hate-filled losers, so we should not draw any analogies. Or should we?
Miles Seter
Punta Gorda
