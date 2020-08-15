Editor:
As pandemic fears and realities collide with the presidential election, a vortex has been spawned that threatens to undermine the Judeo-Christian foundation of the most coveted nation in human history. If that doesn’t concern you, please consider what happens to a house that sits atop of a crumbling foundation.
It took the USA, founded on the previously unimaginable idea that all men are created equal; a horrific civil war to validate, plus another 100 years to constitutionally set the record in stone and truly form a more perfect union.
Fast forward another half century and we find our ourselves teetering on Ronald Reagan’s warning, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.”
Anarchists have organized from coast to coast with the ultimate goal of overthrowing our democracy. They have gained the support of Democrat politicians that approve defunding their police, allow sections of their cities to secede, federal buildings to be repeatedly attacked, and even turn a blind eye when thousands of police officers sworn to protect their fellow citizens are injured and tragically killed in the line of duty.
As a citizen of this country, you enjoy the freedoms that countless thousands of fellow Americans have fought and paid for with their lives. You are free to label a rioter as a “protester.” You are free to kneel during the National Anthem. You are free to turn your back on your religion, friends and even family. And, thank God, you are free to leave the USA.
Barry Miller
Punta Gorda
