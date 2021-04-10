Editor:
The For The People Act or H.R.1 has already passed the U.S. House. Here is a brief, rosy description I recently found: "H.R.1 addresses election integrity and security. It expands voter registration and voter access." There was more but the idea is apparent. It sounds great. Like mom, the flag and apple pie!
Then I looked to another source describing H.R.1 with more clarity. Here are a few of the bill's elements:
It requires all states to register 16- and 17-year-olds to vote but places a ban on voter I.D. verification and restricts election officials from challenging the eligibility of a voter thus ensuring the underage's potential to vote.
It bans witness signatures to validate absentee ballots.
It requires that states allow ballot harvesting so anyone can collect ballots. A situation ripe for fraud.
It bans election officials from verifying the authenticity of voter registration rolls for things like removing people who have died, moved away, or registered in another locale.
It transfers redistricting authority away from the state and mandates the inclusion of illegals in all redistricting.
In other words, H.R.1 is a huge power grab by Washington Democrats to wrest control from states and codify voter fraud.
The recent Georgia election law, so maligned by Democrats, reformed I.D. requirements to prevent fraud and expanded voting opportunity. It did not suppress the voters. We must read critically!
Carl A Hansen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.