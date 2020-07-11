Editor:

I find it very interesting that all the people accused of doing black face were Democrats. You know, the party that supports the #MeToo movement, until a former vice president gets accused. And oh yes, the cities where all the rioting and looting are happen to be run by Democrats, too.

It is very clear to me what this 2020 election will be about. A very clear choice for the American citizens: The tearing down of our civilization with total socialism leading to communism, or believing in America the way it was founded, however imperfect she is.

Susan Dunn

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments