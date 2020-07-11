Editor:
I find it very interesting that all the people accused of doing black face were Democrats. You know, the party that supports the #MeToo movement, until a former vice president gets accused. And oh yes, the cities where all the rioting and looting are happen to be run by Democrats, too.
It is very clear to me what this 2020 election will be about. A very clear choice for the American citizens: The tearing down of our civilization with total socialism leading to communism, or believing in America the way it was founded, however imperfect she is.
Susan Dunn
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.