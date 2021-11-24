What has Biden supposedly achieved in the past 10 months? If he and Kamala where a TV program they would have been canceled by now, considering how low his numbers are, and Kamala’s even lower. Obviously Americans are not happy with him or his policies.
Looks like they are exploring a way to fire Kamala now as well. Biden was in New Hampshire yesterday, and he had a whole 25 people show up to see him. And this guy, is the guy, that got 81 million votes, lol. Biden’s mental health, and senility does not make him able to take on the duties as President. His inability to talk to the American people, except using a teleprompter shows off his mental instability. Taking questions from the press, no way his handlers would allow that.
Majoras, going to senate hearings, and no responses to 90% of the questions. He can’t even tell the panel what Kamala’s job is on border issues. Garland sicking the FBI on parents for not wanting CRT being taught in their schools. By the way, his son-in- law would make millions for his CRT company at the same time.
Democrats don’t do much other than making their families rich on the taxpayers dime. How about $500k for a Hunter Biden painting? Laughable. This administration wants total control of your lives from cradle to grave. Is that what you need, them to tell you why, when and how to live your life?
