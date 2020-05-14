Editor:
It is becoming more obvious each day that Democrat politicians, aided by the media, want to keep the economy in ruins to better their chances to defeat Trump in November. To that end, many blue state governors are engaged in a scheme to keep nonsensical rules in place. In so doing, they seem not to care that so many American workers (deplorables) are suffering and dying from the effects of the shutdown.
In so doing they are also ignoring or bad-mouthing the data that many, competent medical statisticians have been compiling that show that deaths from COVID-19 are almost entirely limited to seniors or to those with health or immune system problems. We know now that those in good health and who are not seniors have little to fear from the virus.
The media and particularly Google, Facebook and Twitter are making it almost impossible for the facts to come out that the virus is very widespread and most victims have little or no symptoms. It is likely that if China had been forthcoming with this data at the beginning, there would have been no need for anyone but the vulnerable to have been quarantined, and our economy would have continued to set all-time records.
Freedom-loving Americans need to protest this despicable situation and get back to work and to their normal lives.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
