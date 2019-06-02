Editor:
I see that a letter writer did not like my poem about the Russia collusion hoax and the attempted coup against our president. May I say my poem was meant to entertain my fellow conservatives. I have certainly learned by now that those on the left pay no attention to facts, and logic is beyond them.
As evidence I'll cite the looney tunes that have gone on since the Mueller report was issued, which found no collusion and no obstruction. All of a sudden, Mr. Mueller, who previously was a hero to the Democrats, suddenly became untrustworthy, and Mr. Barr, who has had an impeccable reputation on all sides, is now called a liar and a stooge of President Trump because he mentioned that he would be looking into the allegations that the FBI and others spied on the Trump campaign.
As of this writing, Rep. Nadler is trying to cite Mr. Barr for contempt because he won't supply a copy of the Mueller report that contains Grand Jury testimony, although Mr. Nadler obviously knows that Mr. Barr can't do that without breaking a law that Congress itself passed. Meanwhile, Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell are still maintaining that the Russia collusion story is true. They are all still trying to overturn the 2016 election. What a sideshow.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
