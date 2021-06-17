Editor:

A recent Viewpoint letter called President Trump’s claim of election fraud a “Big Lie.” I submit that it’s more likely an inconvenient truth.

The massive amount of fraud perpetrated by Democrats last November to stuff the ballot boxes in favor of the incompetent and unpopular Joe Biden is now being revealed. The state of Arizona is conducting a very thorough forensic audit of the voting procedures in Maricopa County, which the Democrats are trying to stop.

Why? What are they trying to hide? The evidence of their crimes?

It will be interesting to see what happens when other states follow suit with their own forensic audits, and reveal the true depth of corruption and criminality within the Democrat party.

I predict their reaction will be typical: Lie, lie, lie, and deny, deny, deny.

Peter J. Watson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments