Editor:
When it was realized lead in paint and gasoline were toxic to health, they were banned. When chlorofluore carbons in spray cans were destroying the ozone layer and causing skin cancers, they too were banned.
Much of human activity is as Aristotle described it. Most harmful actions are not done with malice aforethought but from ignorance. If Albert Einstein with his 196 IQ said he was ignorant what chance has anyone to escape the folly of ignorance?
Nancy Pelosi has said it is immoral to give any consideration to people living on the Rio Grande. When a politician invokes morality it implies their cause is just and common sense compromise is not to be part of the discourse.
Democrats did not object to the loss of blue-collar factory jobs facilitated with Wall Street money. One percent of the people have reaped enormous rewards while millions had their economic world turned upside down. To replace blue-collar votes, Democrats are now defenders of not only black America but also Hispanic voters, which is why they are for open borders. Like the 1917 Bolsheviks, there is nothing today's Democrats will not do for political power.
Democrats continue to beat the dead horse of racism. Most of the day's social conflicts are honest disagreements between two people and are not ethnic conflicts at large.
For the most part Americans of all stripes are kind, thoughtful and considerate of one another. Isn't it time for the politicians to lead, follow or get the hell out of the way?
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.