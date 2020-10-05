Editor:
The liberal city of Berkley, CA just passed a law that makes it a crime to display candies and chips, etc. near cash registers of larger stores. This is a perfect example of the selected freedoms and nanny-state mentality of the Left.
The Berkley elites do not believe the great unwashed have the ability to decide for themselves when to eat candy, or other unhealthy items determined (by these very same elites) to be bad for their health. This should show to any neutral observer, the totalitarian bent of today's so-called liberalism.
The Left has already enlisted the aid of the thought and speech police to control what someone may think or say about pretty much anything. This may be a preview of what is to come in the U.S. if the Democrats win this election. God help us all!
Michael Baker
Rotonda West
