I was lowering the flag to half mast in front of my home yesterday to mourn the beginning of the end of this great country. As I looked at it I realized a star was missing.
The 51st star for the "Deep State"! We are also getting an additional letter to our name, we will become the USSA, The United Socialist States of America. President Trump was right on advising us of this cabal of entrenched bureaucrats, the media, big tech and the Democrat Party. They are wasting no time, even before January 20th they have attacked the 1st Amendment.
The church will be next and then the 2nd Amendment will be abolished. I fear for this country as we are heading towards a second Civil War! If the snowflakes in this country would only heed history. Venezuela followed this very path just recently. The crimes committed by Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Comey, Struck, Brennan and Clapper will now be buried and forgotten, proof that the "Deep State" is alive and well.
Kamala the Commie will be taking over in a very short time and events will accelerate to a fever pitch. On a lighter note, I would suggest we make Sleepy Joe Biden as comfortable as possible by re-locating the Oval Office to the basement of the White House.
John Dalbis, Sr.
Lake Suzy
