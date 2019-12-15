Editor
I just saw a frightening announcement from Democrat Rep. Green, and I hope every voter is aware of this Democratic mission. He stated if the President is cleared in the Senate and reelected, he can be impeached many times and that as long as the Democrats control the House they will continue to investigate and impeach.
What rational thinking person, Democrat or Republican or Independent could possibly want to see the chaos now happening in D.C. be continued for years — wasting time and taxpayer money, while doing nothing to serve the people? Every voter needs to remember that what a Dem candidate says doesn't matter.
All I heard two years ago was "I want to work with the administration and legislate not investigate." How did that work out? I would never presume to tell anyone how to vote. That is an individual American privilege and those who disagree with Trump should vote him out of office. But I would suggest everyone makes sure all their friends and family across the U.S. are aware of this Democratic plan so they are informed voters and know what a Democrat-controlled House plans for the future of our country.
Sally Meier
North Port
