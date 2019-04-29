Editor:
In today's letters to editor, a writer faults Trump for "doing nothing" after the Russians interfered with the 2016 election.
What would the reverend have Trump do? Start a shooting war? Remember the FBI warned the Democrats they were susceptible to hacking and Obama knew this. Nothing was done.
The writer then states that every FBI counter-intelligence officer involved with investigating the hacking has been removed from the case. The independent I.G. found these people to be dishonest and/or corrupted, so they were replaced.
Next, the writer intimates that Trump and Republicans are responsible for a "weakened NATO." Trump has insisted that NATO countries increase their defense spending and ease the United States' fiscal burden. They have largely complied and NATO is now stronger not weaker.
Trump has insisted there be a level field related to European tariffs. Also a good thing for our country.
The writer claims the Republicans have so divided our country that Democrats may not be able to fix it if they prevail in 2020. Let's look at Democrat potential candidate proposals: Green New Deal (cost $90 trillion). Medicare for all (cost $30 trillion/10 years and 176 million citizens lose their present health insurance). Open borders and eliminate ICE (anarchy results). Socialism (cost?) And the list goes on.
The writer is correct. The Democrats won't be able to fix our division if they gain power. In the process of implementing their progressive programs, if the Republicans can't neutralize them, they will destroy this country. Not unite it.
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.