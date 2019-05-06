Editor:
Russia, Russia, Russian collusion is all we’ve heard in the last 2½ years and it doesn’t stop. After 19 Democrat lawyers and all their staff efforts, 40 FBI agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 230 orders to present communications, 13 requests to foreign governments and 500 witnesses, they found no collusion.
Fake news, as always, has lied to the gullible thousands of times without apology and are using their news power to help transform our country into a globalist, socialist, Venezuelan nightmare like the USSR and Cuba.
In the meantime, Hillary, after being subpoenaed, wiped out all of her top secret emails with bleach bit from her illegal server. That’s the real Collusion. What happened to Hillary? Nothing.
The Democratic Party, by keeping up this false narrative, is making a complete fool of themselves and it’s no wonder so many are walking away from the party. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize this is not the Democratic Party of JFK or FDR days. The Democratic Party has been hijacked by progressives who hate our Constitution, our right to keep and bear arms and our sovereignty. They want to replace our successful capitalistic system with open-border, globalist, socialist nonsense that only a fool would not see the danger in that kind of government. It’s never worked.
Harold Muxlow
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.