Editor:
We all need teachers, doctors, policemen, plumbers, auto mechanics, painters, farmers, etc. But we never need a pro-athlete, media personality, or Hollywood entertainer for anything. They spread nothing but discontent. Why would anyone in their right mind listen to any of them?
Joe Biden 48 years in public office, Chuck Schumer 39 years in office, Nancy Pelosi 33 years in office and they say this time they will fix things! Oh really? Are we allowed to trash anything Biden for the next four years, without repercussion? Just asking.
Democrats stopped the count and require to know how many they need before they can resume counting the ballots. How can we accept the election results with all the election manipulation and miscounting?
Democrats think since they managed to win one election through massive fraud, they can totally control the whole country with over half the country against their socialist agenda.
The “Democrat Media Complex” declares all Trump supporters must be reprogrammed, reeducated, stuck in encampments, or cleansed from the earth.
Democrat goals: elect Biden; remove Biden (25th amendment); Harris becomes president; Harris appoints Pelosi vice president; this completes the coup!
Pigs will fly and crime will go away, if we ban guns. The debate on gun control was settled in 1781.
Trump gave up a life of luxury for his country and Biden gave up our country for a life of luxury!
“Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government, but illegal for the citizenry.” – Thomas Jefferson
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.