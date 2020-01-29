Editor:
If we continue to support Trump, we can expect: tweets calling out bogus Democrat claims; historically low unemployment for blacks, Latinos, Asians, females and us deplorables; continued military support. Also, continued efforts to minimize/eliminate illegal border crossings and changes to our current immigration laws to eliminate the birth right law and catch and release. Continued renegotiation of unfavorable trade agreements. Continued great economic growth rate and energy independence.
If Socialist Democrats get in, expect open borders and elimination of ICE. Human caused climate issues after 500 scientists and climatologists sent a letter to the U.N. stating there is no climate emergency. AOC’s new green deal eliminates fossil fuels resulting in no fuel for autos, planes, trains, ships, air conditioning, and heat. Putin, Xi Jinping and the Iran mullahs will love that. Then Medicare for all including illegals and elimination of commercial health insurance.
We pay off student loans and offer free college. Youngsters should realize that with free college and socialists in power, there won’t be any companies left to hire them after graduation. Then government plays Robin Hood and takes from us and gives to whoever they deem needs help, that’s in addition to existing welfare programs. Guaranteed minimum wage increased to anyone’s guess, restricting regulations on business decreasing growth. Continued increase in sanctuary cities/states which results in providing more for illegal’s than is afforded citizens.
More charges that Republicans are racist. Do the Democrats realize Republicans went to war and fought the Democrats to end slavery?
Alex Zappavignar
Port Charlotte
