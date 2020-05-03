Editor:

Thursday's letter questioned with childish naivety "what's the problem with mail in ballots." Off the top of my head, the phrase rings loudly of "where there's a will, there's a way."

The Democrats want to win and from past and present behavior, will stop at nothing. Fakes I.D.'s? No problem! Find your local backroom printer who does it. Fake credit cards, fake work visas, fake SS cards, fake auto insurance cards, fake anything, almost likened to fake news!

So, what would it take to issue fake ballots to the non-registered voters? To the illegals, to the non-residents, to the under-age … to as many "anybodys" as needed to produce the desired vote numbers.

Wake up voters. Trump 2020!

Susan Miscia

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments