Editor:
Biden ads are targeting our older demographic, saying Trump will kill us with COVID and take our Medicare away. We’re safer with Joe, they say. What a crock!
Democrats had a cow when Trump didn’t die of COVID. They ranted when he had the audacity to remove his mask, outside, on the White House balcony. Democrats want us wearing masks all the time. Would that make us safer?
No, data shows masks mandates aren’t effective. Rational Ground (rationalground.com/masks-charts) shows graphs of COVID-19 infections over time and indicates where mask mandates were imposed. There’s no correlation. Whether COVID cases were increasing or decreasing, the same trend continued.
So, mask or no mask, we may catch it, but don’t fret. The CDC gives these survival rates: school age children (0-19), 99.97%; ages 20-49, 99.98%; 50-69, 99.5%; 70 and above 94.6%. That’s one in 20 chance of dying of COVID in my demographic. I like those odds, especially given the very low chance of getting the disease in the first place. Moreover, note Trump’s success using new therapeutics. Vaccines are near, too, thanks to Trump.
As for Medicare, Trump won’t end it, but the Harris-Biden administration will kill it. They’ll have us all pay the healthcare costs for anyone on this side of America’s newly open borders, a clear drain on Medicare. With huge tax increases and their penchant for economic shutdowns, Democrats will run out of money to fund it.
Keep Joe masked in his basement. Save healthcare and liberty. Vote Republican.
Susan Thomas
Punta Gorda
