Editor:
When the demon-crats take over in the House, they want to hold hearings on the death of the two children that entered the country illegally and died while under control of the Border Patrol. Of course, both children entered the country with an unspecified illness that the so-called parents did to bring to the attention of the U.S. officials. The parent of the first child that died admitted the child was used to gain entry into the U.S.
But what is interesting, the demon-crats want to investigate their deaths, but have never moved or indicated any type of hearing to investigate all the U.S. citizens murdered by illegals in this country. Just recently, another law enforcement officer was killed by an illegal. I might add, a legal immigrant that came for a better life. Just like Kate Steinle’s murder and the others, nothing will be done, reviewed or investigated. But you can rest assured if a Hollywood elitist or even a family member of a Congress person is killed by an illegal, there would be hell to pay. Of course, Trump would be blamed and not the illegal.
Also, the demon-crats are against building a wall, even though previously, Obama, Hillary, Pelosi and Schumer as well as other demon-crats supported the building of a wall. The lying mainstream media will not air any of these videos showing demon-crats supporting a wall. So, more illegals will enter this country and more citizens will die and nothing will be done.
Robert McGuire
North Port
