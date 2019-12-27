Editor:
I agree with most of the ideas put forth in your editorial — politics should not overwhelm the holiday spirit. While you stated you won’t comment on the ongoing impeachment in the House, that your readers don’t look to you for help understanding that process, you had no problem assuming what might be in the hearts of the hundreds of people demonstrating on Tuesday, cautioning them "not to sabotage the Christmas spirit with ill will.” How dare you!
If Donald Trump were a man of integrity, if he hadn’t lied to the American people multiple thousands of times in the past three years, if he hadn’t taken the word of Vladimir Putin above his intelligence agencies, if he hadn’t empowered al-Qaeda in Syria, if he hadn’t dismissed Russian interference in the 2016 election and welcomed it again for 2020 while on National television soliciting the same from China, if he hadn’t failed to condemn the alt-right in Charlottesville, if he hadn’t done all these things, then perhaps we might be able to let the ballot box decide.
As Rep. Elijah Cummings said, “When the history books are written about this tumultuous era, I want them to show that I was among those in the House of Representatives who stood up to lawlessness and tyranny.” That's exactly how each person demonstrating that afternoon felt. We want people to know that we are among the 70% across the country who believe Donald Trump has committed high crimes and misdemeanors and deserves impeachment and removal from office.
Virginia Diehm
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.