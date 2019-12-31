Editor:
My wife and I attended the Democrats' demonstration outside the Punta Gorda courthouse recently, something we have never done before. But as homeowners although not residents of Punta Gorda we felt we should be involved.
Traffic was very heavy from the 4-5 p.m. scheduled time. One of my observations was a young lady running down the edge of the street with a large Trump banner over her shoulders. I was concerned she could easily be hit by a speeding car in the left lane but importantly I did not hear anyone hassle her even though she was being provocative. Another rather grizzled guy drove by pumping his fist as he went by. Some of us weren't sure what it meant. Ten to 15 minutes later he came back with a Trump banner fluttering from a pole held out the window. Oh well, I guess we learned where he stood.
Most of the traffic drove by without any obvious reaction. Where there was one it was mostly friendly waves, thumbs up, shout outs, etc. On the negative side were some thumbs down (OK, it is a free country) a few obscene comments and many more of the middle finger extended. The latter showing a lack of respect and intelligence. I saw no reciprocity by the folks on the sidewalk.
The demonstration remained peaceful and ended as scheduled at 5 pm. I was very impressed with the demonstrators' actions. It was democracy at work.
John Mather
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.