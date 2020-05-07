Editor:

I know the American people can be very generous! I know the American people are willing to sacrifice for a greater good. But, they need to be asked!

Our current leadership has missed a great opportunity to heal this country of its divisions by unifying us on an important issue to all of us – our collective and individual health and safety. Instead of taking that approach to a terrible situation, the administration at first minimized the threat, initially showed a complete disregard for the strategies that have been proven effective (isolation, social distancing and masks) and generally downplayed the seriousness of our situation.

Why? Because it would hurt chances of re-election, the only goal of interest to this self-serving administration. Yes the economy, nationally and individually, is hurting, but America has the greatest resources and resiliency in the world, they just need to be channeled and directed in a unified fashion. Instead the administration has chosen a more divisive path, allocating responsibility to each individual state, even going as far as designating “good” and “bad” states determined by the party of the sitting governor.

He blames “others” and praises himself as is his usual MO and takes no responsibility for “fixing” things. Shameful! Then he praises and encourages the protesters, defying the safety measures put in place! Who are these people? (Patriots? constitutionalists? Or thugs?) They are not the Americans I know.

Carol Whittier

Placida

