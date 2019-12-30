Editor:
Whew. I'm glad that's over. The President has been impeached. So, Nancy, Adam, Chuck, Jerry can get back to working for the American people.
Oh, that's right, you won't do that because it might help the President. The only good thing that came out of this exercise in futility is that Nadler and Schipp can fade back into obscurity having gained their 15 minutes of fame. Meanwhile, the President continues to work for the people and the people solidly support him. So, what did we get for the more than $3 million that was spent? Anybody? I'm waiting.
Fred Kirby
Englewood
