In response's to the 4/30 letter that calls me out as to why former President Obama, if chosen by Biden to be his vice president and if something happened to Biden, Obama then could not become president again as he has already been elected twice.
Now here is where it gets tricky as to what the 22nd Amendment says, is you cannot be elected president twice. What it does not say, is that you cannot be president for more than two terms.
Whether it was worded this way purposely, I do not know. Then according to the letter of the law Obama could become President again. Also, you will notice I did not call out the letter writer by name which is, as it should be. Also, in response to a couple of letters to the editor on 5/13 and 5/15 the writers were questioning why there were so many more letters submitted by Democrats because there are about twice as many registered Republicans 66,000 to 39,000 Democrats in the county.
Well “Dah”! Seriously! Really! How can we (Democrats) not write more, when your Mr.Wonderful, (inserts foot in mouth 24/7) and in the process gives us boat loads of stupid stuff he says daily. On the other hand, how could you (Republicans) write a letter from what comes out of this fool’s mouth, and then not look like one yourself. You all know, you just cannot fix stupid. Right?
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
