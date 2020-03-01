Editor:
As a daily reader for over 30 years, am enjoying the many positive changes found in the Sun. Consequently, it was surprising to read the article on the front page of "Perspectives" on Sunday Feb. 23 regarding political stereotypes.
Ahler comments on surveys taken in 2014 and 2018 and his conclusions are derived from a survey of 1,000 people. Welcome to the political climate of 2020. Things have changed and, in the real world, it does not appear that Democrats and Republicans have anything in common.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
